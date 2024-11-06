Breville Group Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Breville Group Limited (AU:BRG) has released an update.

Breville Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with significant support from shareholders. The resolutions, which included re-election of directors and approval of remuneration reports, highlight strong investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This news could be of interest to investors tracking Breville’s performance in the market.

