Breville Group Limited Issues New Performance Rights

Breville Group Limited (AU:BRG) has released an update.
Breville Group Limited has announced the issuance of 627,628 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, which will not be listed on the ASX. This initiative is seen as a strategic move to align employee interests with the company’s growth objectives, potentially impacting future company performance positively.
