Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Price Target Increased by 7.98% to 24.64

The average one-year price target for Breville Group (ASX:BRG) has been revised to 24.64 / share. This is an increase of 7.98% from the prior estimate of 22.82 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.53 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.96% from the latest reported closing price of 24.41 / share.

Breville Group Maintains 1.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Breville Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRG is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 9,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,858K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRG by 16.16% over the last quarter.

MAPIX - MATTHEWS ASIA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 1,732K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares, representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRG by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,137K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRG by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 628K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRG by 11.78% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 548K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRG by 11.85% over the last quarter.

