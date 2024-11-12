Breville Group Announces Director Departure and Shareholding

Breville Group Limited (AU:BRG) has released an update.

Breville Group Limited announced that Peter Cowan has ceased his role as a director on November 7, 2024. Cowan’s interests include 11,055 ordinary shares held by BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd on behalf of Cowan Family Investments Pty Ltd. This change might interest investors tracking leadership transitions and stock holdings within the company.

