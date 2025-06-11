BRESSNER Technology GmbH Named Digi International's 2024 EMEA Growth Partner of the Year

BRESSNER Technology GmbH recognized as Digi International’s 2024 EMEA Growth Partner of the Year for outstanding contributions in high-performance computing.

One Stop Systems, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, BRESSNER Technology GmbH, has been named Digi International’s 2024 EMEA Growth Partner of the Year, recognizing BRESSNER's contributions to high-performance computing in Europe. The award, part of Digi's Global Channel Awards, highlights BRESSNER's leadership and commitment to innovation in connected technologies. Martin Stiborski, Managing Director of BRESSNER, expressed pride in the recognition, reflecting the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge hardware solutions. Digi’s President and CEO, Ron Konezny, emphasized the importance of channel partners in driving IoT advancement and customer value. BRESSNER specializes in industrial hardware solutions, while One Stop Systems leads in AI-enabled products for edge computing.

Potential Positives

BRESSNER Technology GmbH was named Digi International’s 2024 EMEA Growth Partner of the Year, highlighting the company's significant performance and contributions in the high-performance computing market.

This award enhances One Stop Systems' reputation in the industry by showcasing its subsidiary's leadership and innovation in providing advanced hardware solutions.

The recognition underscores the strong partnership between One Stop Systems and Digi International, which may lead to further collaborative opportunities and growth in the IoT and infrastructure management sectors.

The award reflects BRESSNER's commitment to customer satisfaction and the ability to deliver solutions for demanding applications, which can attract new customers and business opportunities for OSS.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements in the release indicate uncertainty around the company's plans and expectations, which could deter investors.

FAQ

What is the recent award won by BRESSNER Technology GmbH?

BRESSNER Technology GmbH was named Digi International’s 2024 EMEA Growth Partner of the Year.

What does the Global Channel Awards recognize?

The Global Channel Awards recognize impactful channel partners for their leadership, innovation, and contributions to connected technologies.

Who is One Stop Systems, Inc.?

One Stop Systems, Inc. is a leader in AI-enabled solutions and designs rugged compute and storage products for demanding environments.

What industries does OSS serve with its products?

OSS products serve industries including autonomous trucking, farming, defense, aircraft, drones, and various industrial applications.

How can one learn more about One Stop Systems?

For more information, visit www.onestopsystems.com or follow OSS on their social media platforms.

Full Release



ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS) today announced that its subsidiary,



BRESSNER





Technology GmbH



, a leading specialized high-performance computing supplier in Europe, has been named Digi International’s 2024 EMEA Growth Partner of the Year.





Digi International’s prestigious Global Channel Awards are given annually to Digi’s most impactful worldwide channel partners, celebrating their leadership, innovation, customer-first mindset, and outstanding contributions to the expansion of connected technologies.





“Digi is a long-standing partner, and we are honored to be named their 2024 EMEA Growth Partner of the Year,” said Martin Stiborski, Managing Director of BRESSNER. “This award reflects our commitment to providing state-of-the-art hardware solutions for demanding applications.”





“Our channel partners are at the heart of Digi’s global success,” said Ron Konezny, President and CEO of Digi International. “Each award recipient has demonstrated unmatched dedication to advancing IoT and infrastructure management, while delivering exceptional value to customers in every region we serve. Their commitment and results speak volumes — and together, we are empowering digital transformation across industries and geographies.”





To learn more and view this year’s additional winners, visit:







https://www.digi.com/company/press-releases/2025/digi-celebrates-2024-global-channel-awards









About





BRESSNER





Technology GmbH







As a system integrator, manufacturer, value-added distributor, and system house for industrial hardware solutions, components, accessories, and built-to-order solutions, BRESSNER offers an extensive portfolio for various applications in the industrial environment. Tailored solutions for machine automation, logistics & transport, and production are part of the company's range of services, as well as comprehensive support for topics such as AI applications, machine/deep learning, networks, intelligent retail, communication, and security. The company's headquarters is located in Germany, with its parent company, One Stop Systems, based in the USA.







About One Stop Systems







One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.





OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.





OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.





As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.





OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to





www.onestopsystems.com





. You can also follow OSS on



X



,





YouTube





, and





LinkedIn





.











Forward-Looking Statements







One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results participating in the ROTH Conference, any results relating to one-on-one meetings with management, and the expansion of the Company’s offerings and/or relationship with commercial customers and/or investors. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











Media Contacts:







Robert Kalebaugh





One Stop Systems, Inc.





Tel (858) 518-6154









Email contact











Investor Relations:







Andrew Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





Tel (216) 464-6400









Email contact







