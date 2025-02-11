Brera Holdings Strengthens Ties with Juve Stabia and Castellammare di Stabia Community

Brera Holdings discusses future collaborations with Juve Stabia and local officials to enhance community and stadium facilities.

Brera Holdings PLC, an international holding company focused on sports club ownership, is working to deepen the relationship between S.S. Juve Stabia and the City of Castellammare di Stabia. During a recent meeting with local officials, including Mayor Luigi Vicinanza, Brera's Executive Chairman Daniel McClory discussed plans to enhance Juve Stabia's integration into the community and improve the stadium infrastructure. The proposed renovations to the Romeo Menti Stadium aim to modernize facilities for fans and players. McClory emphasized the importance of football in fostering community growth, while local officials expressed support for these initiatives. The discussions are part of broader efforts by Brera Holdings, which recently acquired a stake in Juve Stabia, to expand its global portfolio and drive social impact through sports.

Brera Holdings is reinforcing its commitment to the local community by planning significant enhancements for Juve Stabia, signaling positive community engagement and investment.

The planned renovation of Romeo Menti Stadium aims to modernize the facility, which could enhance the fan experience and attract more spectators to matches.

The meetings involved local government support, indicating a collaborative approach that could facilitate further growth and development for Juve Stabia and the community.

Brera's vision for Juve Stabia includes fostering social cohesion and economic development, suggesting broader societal benefits beyond sports.

The press release mentions a series of forward-looking statements that highlight various risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and attract players and staff, indicating potential instability or challenges ahead.



Brera Holdings currently holds only a 34.62% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia, which may raise concerns about their control and direction of the Club amidst ongoing negotiations for majority ownership.



The focus on enhancing infrastructure and community engagement suggests that there may have been previous shortcomings in these areas, which could point to past negligence or mismanagement affecting the Club's current standing and support.

What is Brera Holdings' primary focus?

Brera Holdings is focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (MCO) model.

Who are the key stakeholders involved in the Juve Stabia meetings?

Key stakeholders include Brera Holdings Executive Chairman Daniel McClory, Mayor Luigi Vicinanza, and Juve Stabia President Andrea Langella.

What plans were discussed for Juve Stabia's stadium?

The plans discussed include renovating Romeo Menti Stadium to modernize it and enhance the matchday experience for fans.

How does Brera Holdings plan to integrate into the local community?

Brera Holdings aims to enhance Juve Stabia's presence and infrastructure while fostering social cohesion and economic development in Castellammare di Stabia.

What is the current ownership percentage of Brera in Juve Stabia?

As of January 10, 2025, Brera Holdings holds a 34.62% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia.

Juve Stabia Administrator Filippo Polcino, Mayor Luigi Vicinanza, Brera Holdings Executive Chairman Daniel McClory, Juve Stabia President Andrea Langella, and Sports Councilor Nunzia Acanfora in Castellammare di Stabia















Dublin, Ireland, and Milan, Italy, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings") (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, Nasdaq-listed, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership ("MCO") approach, has taken a significant step towards strengthening the bond between S.S. Juve Stabia Srl (“Juve Stabia” or the “Club”) and the City of Castellammare di Stabia in the Metropolitan Area of Naples.





On January 23, Brera Holdings' Executive Chairman, Daniel McClory, met with Mayor Luigi Vicinanza and other key stakeholders to discuss the Club's future and its integration into the local community.





"Brera Holdings is committed to strengthening Juve Stabia's presence in the community and enhancing its infrastructure to provide fans and players with the best possible experience," said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. "We believe in the power of football to unite people and drive positive change, and we are excited to work closely with Mayor Vicinanza and other stakeholders to achieve these goals."





Mentioned in the discussions was the renovation of the Romeo Menti Stadium, where Juve Stabia plays. Mr. McClory detailed the proposed enhancements aimed at modernizing the facility to meet contemporary standards, thereby enriching the matchday experience for fans and providing a state-of-the-art home ground for the Club. Mayor Vicinanza and Sports Councilor Nunzia Acanfora expressed their support for these initiatives, recognizing the potential benefits for the community. They assured Mr. McClory of the municipal administration's commitment to facilitating the Club's growth in conjunction with Brera Holdings.





The series of meetings continued at the Yacht Club Marina di Stabia with a heartfelt tribute to the late President Giovanni La Mura, honoring his enduring legacy with the Club. Following this, Mr. McClory outlined Brera Holdings' vision for Juve Stabia, emphasizing the importance of the Club's role in fostering social cohesion and economic development within the city.





The events concluded with a convivial gathering, allowing Mr. McClory to engage with the Club's sponsors and commercial partners to further integrate into the community fabric. Brera Holdings believes the series of meetings marks a pivotal moment in the collaboration between Brera Holdings, Juve Stabia, and the City of Castellammare di Stabia, laying a solid foundation for future success both on and off the field.







Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.





In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.





On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of January 10, 2025, Brera holds a 34.62% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia, currently in a playoff-qualifying fifth place position in the Serie B standings. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit



www.breraholdings.com



.







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.







Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC





Email:



dan@breraholdings.com













