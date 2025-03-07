Brera Holdings PLC Welcomes Dr. Arthur B. Laffer to Advisory Board Alongside Industry Leaders

Brera Holdings adds economist Dr. Arthur B. Laffer to its Advisory Board to enhance its sports club expansion strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Brera Holdings PLC, an international holding company focused on expanding a global portfolio of sports clubs, announced the addition of Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, the economist known for supply-side economics and the Laffer Curve, to its Advisory Board. Laffer joins a prestigious team that includes notable figures such as Massimo Ferragamo and Alan Rothenberg. His economic expertise is expected to enhance Brera's strategy in football by optimizing revenue through innovative financial models and leveraging his extensive network for sponsorships and partnerships. The company aims to maximize the potential of its clubs as global economic assets, particularly in North America and Asia, and is engaged in expanding its reach through strategic acquisitions and diversification in sports.

Potential Positives

Dr. Arthur B. Laffer's addition to the Advisory Board brings significant economic expertise and strategic insights that can enhance Brera's expansion strategy in football.

Laffer's connections in finance, technology, and corporate sectors may facilitate access to high-value sponsorship deals and broadcasting rights, boosting revenue prospects.

The diverse backgrounds of the Advisory Board members, including prominent figures in luxury, sports, and business, strengthen Brera's leadership and credibility in the sports industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes future plans and potential outcomes, which may raise skepticism if the company fails to meet these expectations.

The acknowledgment of various economic and competitive risks suggests that the company's growth and success might not be guaranteed, creating potential uncertainty for investors.

Brera’s dependency on a new Advisory Board member's connections and expertise, particularly in the politically influenced area of economics, may indicate potential vulnerabilities and over-reliance on individual contributions for strategic success.

FAQ

Who is Dr. Arthur B. Laffer?

Dr. Arthur B. Laffer is a renowned economist, known for his contributions to supply-side economics and the Laffer Curve.

What is the role of the Advisory Board at Brera?

The Advisory Board at Brera provides strategic guidance to enhance the company's multi-club ownership approach and global expansion efforts.

How will Laffer's expertise benefit Brera Holdings?

Laffer's expertise will help optimize revenue streams, player monetization, and market penetration, especially in North America and Asia.

What is Brera's focus in the sports industry?

Brera focuses on expanding its portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership model.

Where can I find more information about Brera Holdings?

More information about Brera Holdings can be found on their official website at www.breraholdings.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BREA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BREA stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 30,756 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,372

UBS GROUP AG removed 3,985 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,279

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release













The creator of supply-side economics and the Laffer Curve joins Luxury Executive Massimo Ferragamo, MLS Founder and World Cup Director Alan Rothenberg, Sports Business Leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Football Icon Giuseppe Rossi on Brera’s Advisory Board







Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, announces today the addition of Dr. Arthur B. Laffer to the Company’s top-tier Advisory Board.





Laffer joins the Advisory Board all-star team members Massimo Ferragamo, Alan Rothenberg, Paul Tosetti, Giuseppe Rossi, and Marshall Geller.





“Dr. Laffer’s economic expertise and strategic insights into market expansion and asset monetization make him a powerful addition to our all-star Advisory Board. His principles, including the Laffer Curve, offer a unique perspective on optimizing revenue while maintaining operational efficiency. We were diligent in ensuring that Brera’s Advisory Board provides visionary leadership as we continue to drive our MCO strategy forward,” stated Daniel McClory, Brera’s Executive Chairman.





Dr. Arthur B. Laffer is a distinguished economist best known for his work on supply-side economics and the Laffer Curve, which has influenced global fiscal policy. The Company believes his extensive experience advising U.S. policymakers, corporate leaders, and investors will bring a fresh economic dimension to Brera’s football expansion strategy. Laffer’s expertise will help shape the Company’s vision of positioning football clubs as global economic assets by maximizing player monetization, revenue streams, and international market penetration, particularly in North America and Asia.





Laffer will advise on key strategic initiatives, with potential input on developing proprietary financial models inspired by the Laffer Curve to optimize player salaries, transfer fees, and overall profitability. He will leverage his political and corporate networks to position Brera’s clubs as transatlantic brands, providing exposure to American investors and potentially expanding the fanbase. Additionally, his connections in finance, energy, and technology are expected to be instrumental in accessing relationships for potential high-value sponsorship deals, broadcasting rights, and government incentives. Laffer’s strategic input may also inform stadium modernization efforts, digital engagement initiatives, and U.S.-based high-profile friendly matches, all aimed at enhancing revenue diversification and global brand growth.







ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC







Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.





In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.





On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit



www.breraholdings.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.







Company Contact Information:







Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC





Email:



dan@breraholdings.com













Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.