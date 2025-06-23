Brera Holdings PLC Completes Acquisition of 52% Stake in Italian Serie B Club SS Juve Stabia

Brera Holdings completes acquisition of 52% stake in Italian football club Juve Stabia, expanding its multi-club ownership strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Brera Holdings PLC, an Ireland-based international holding company focused on sports club ownership, has finalized its acquisition of a 52% majority stake in the Italian Serie B football club SS Juve Stabia from former majority owner XX Settembre srl. This investment is part of Brera’s strategy to drive revenue growth and long-term value through its multi-club ownership approach. Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings, expressed confidence in Juve Stabia's potential, noting the club's strong competitive position, having placed fifth in the 2024-25 Serie B season. The acquisition process was supported by various financial and legal advisors, marking a significant step in Brera's expansion of its global sports portfolio, which includes other teams across multiple countries.

Potential Positives

Brera Holdings acquired a 52% majority ownership stake in the Italian Serie B football club SS Juve Stabia, which is a significant step in their strategy to expand their global portfolio of sports clubs.

The acquisition aligns with Brera’s vision for revenue growth and long-term value creation through their multi-club ownership model, enhancing their operational capabilities in the sports industry.

Juve Stabia's competitive position, having finished fifth in the 2024-25 Serie B season and nearly reaching the Serie A promotion playoffs, presents strong potential for future success and revenue generation.

This investment reflects Brera's overall confidence in creating impactful contributions to their shareholders and indicates a robust strategy for growth in sports-related ventures.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates potential uncertainty in the company's future business performance and ability to achieve intended growth and profitability.

The company may face challenges in the competitive success and popularity of its acquired teams, which could affect its overall strategy and revenue projections.

There is an implied risk relating to the company's ability to attract players and staff for its acquired clubs, which is crucial for operational success.

FAQ

What is Brera Holdings PLC's recent acquisition?

Brera Holdings PLC has acquired a 52% majority ownership stake in Italian Serie B club SS Juve Stabia.

Who is Juve Stabia known as?

Juve Stabia is known as “The Second Team of Naples.”

What is Brera Holdings' strategy with this acquisition?

The acquisition aims to drive revenue growth and operational efficiencies through its multi-club ownership platform.

Who provided advisory support for the acquisition?

Zephiro Investments and Barone & Associati provided strategic advisory and Italian legal counsel for Juve Stabia.

How does this impact Brera Holdings' portfolio?

This acquisition significantly expands Brera's global portfolio of sports clubs and enhances its MCO model.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BREA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $BREA stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 23,481 shares (+703.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,356

TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 11,709 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,657

HRT FINANCIAL LP added 10,715 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,007

MORGAN STANLEY added 2,559 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,673

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release

















Juve Stabia Club President Andrea Langella (left) with Brera Holdings PLC Executive Chairman Daniel McClory (right)







Dublin, Ireland, and Naples, Italy, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings," “Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, Nasdaq-listed, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership ("MCO") approach, today announced the completion of the final closing for its acquisition of a 52% majority ownership stake in Italian Serie B football club SS Juve Stabia srl, known as “The Second Team of Naples” ("Juve Stabia" or the “Club"), from prior majority owner XX Settembre srl, the holding company of Club President Andrea Langella.





The transaction aligns with Brera’s strategic vision to drive revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and long-term value creation through its MCO platform.





"The final closing marks the successful completion of our majority investment in Juve Stabia," said Daniel McClory, Founder and Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. "We are privileged to partner with President Andrea Langella, alongside Juve Stabia’s existing management and invest in this historic club. We plan to capitalize on player development opportunities, leveraging Juve Stabia’s strong foundation and excellent competitive position in Serie B, placing fifth in the 2024-25 season standings, and coming within one match of the Serie A promotion playoff final. This investment reflects our confidence in Juve Stabia’s potential to deliver robust contributions to Brera Holdings and our shareholders in 2025 and beyond."





Zephiro Investments, with its founding partner Joseph Grosso, provided strategic advisory and M&A support to Juve Stabia assisting the Club trough all phases of the closing process. Barone & Associati served as Italian legal counsel to the Club. Boustead Securities, LLC was financial advisor to Brera Holdings, while BonelliErede acted as Italian legal counsel, with Bevilacqua PLLC serving as U.S. securities counsel.







ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC







Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.





In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and established a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.





On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition of Brera’s 52% majority control position was concluded on June 20, 2025, following a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit



www.breraholdings.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.







Company Contact Information:







Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC





Email:



dan@breraholdings.com













Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.