Brera Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Notice

Brera Holdings PLC has been notified by Nasdaq for non-compliance due to the delayed filing of its annual report, with a deadline to submit a compliance plan by July 15, 2024. The company’s listing remains unaffected at present, and it plans to file the required report before the given deadline. Brera Holdings, known for its social impact through football, has been expanding globally by acquiring and developing football and other sports clubs.

