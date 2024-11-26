Brera Holdings board member Giuseppe Rossi organizes return of The Pepito Cup

Brera Holdings (BREA) announced that its Advisory Board member and American / Italian soccer great, Giuseppe Rossi, organized the return of The Pepito Cup, an annual tournament where soccer team fan clubs compete in an elimination competition. The 2024 tournament, sponsored by Mr. Rossi’s GIUSEPPE ROSSI ACADEMY, took place on November 17 at the Waldwick Superdome in New Jersey. Twelve teams participated in the tournament, with each game lasting 25 minutes. The teams were divided into three groups of four, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals. The finals were won by Napoli Club NYC.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BREA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.