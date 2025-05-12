Brera Holdings Announces Free Live Streaming of S.S. Juve Stabia's Final Serie B Match Against Sampdoria in Key International Markets

Juve Stabia's season finale vs. Sampdoria streams live and free in the U.S., Canada, and UK on May 12.

Quiver AI Summary

Brera Holdings PLC announced that the final regular season match of its Italian Serie B team, S.S. Juve Stabia, against Sampdoria on May 12, 2025, will be streamed live and free for audiences in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom via Destination Calcio TV. This initiative is part of Brera Holdings' strategy to expand the club's international presence and appeal, as they aim to grow a fan base beyond traditional markets. The match will feature English commentary and is seen as a step towards enhancing the club's global connections. Brera Holdings, which focuses on international football club ownership, emphasizes community engagement and media visibility as crucial to building sustainable football brands. The club's current competitive position in Serie B, coupled with its commercial growth, positions it well for future opportunities.

Potential Positives

Juve Stabia's match being streamed live and free in major international markets increases the club's visibility and accessibility, potentially attracting new fans and generating more interest in the team.

The announcement reflects Brera Holdings' successful strategy to expand the club's international footprint, aligning with a growing demand for dynamic football clubs outside traditional powerhouses.

The press release highlights Juve Stabia's current on-field success and off-field commercial growth, indicating a positive trajectory for the club.

Brera Holdings emphasizes its commitment to international media visibility and community engagement, which supports sustainable brand building and future growth opportunities for Juve Stabia.

Potential Negatives

The company may face challenges in attracting a consistent viewership and fanbase in international markets, as streaming matches for free does not guarantee long-term engagement or revenue growth.

The reliance on a free broadcast platform could indicate difficulties in monetizing media rights effectively, raising concerns about the overall financial sustainability of the streaming strategy.

The cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements highlights significant risks, including the company's ability to maintain its going concern, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Juve Stabia's final match?

The final match is scheduled for May 13, 2025, at 02:30 PM Eastern (19:30 BST).

Where can I watch the Juve Stabia vs. Sampdoria match?

The match will be available live and free on Destination Calcio TV and their app.

Is commentary available in English for the match?

Yes, fans can access the match with full English commentary via Destination Calcio TV.

What is Brera Holdings' vision for Juve Stabia?

Brera Holdings aims to expand Juve Stabia's international reach and grow its fan base in key markets.

How has Juve Stabia performed in Serie B this season?

Juve Stabia is currently 5th in the Serie B standings, showing both on-field success and off-field growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BREA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BREA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG removed 3,985 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,279

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release

















S.S. Juve Stabia’s final regular season Serie B fixture, against Sampdoria, will be available live and air free in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom via Destination Calcio T





V







Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s football clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, today announced that its Italian Serie B squad, “The Second Team of Naples” S.S. Juve Stabia’s regular season finale tomorrow will be available for streaming live and free in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom via Destination Calcio TV, further advancing the Club’s growing international profile.







Tuesday May 13: Juve Stabia vs. Sampdoria (home) – 02:30pm Eastern (19:30 BST) Live on Destination Calcio TV



https://tv.destinationcalcio.com/liveEventDetail.html id=D80A768E6D4149E29DA63B928E6C3D35&menuId=538



.







Fans can access the match with full English commentary via the above link, at



tv.destinationcalcio.com



or the Destination Calcio app, available on iOS and Android devices.





The continued inclusion of Juve Stabia on Destination Calcio’s free broadcast platform reflects the growing international demand for dynamic, community-rooted clubs and underscores Brera Holdings’ strategy to expand the club’s footprint across the U.S, Canada, the UK, and beyond.





“Expanding Juve Stabia’s reach to international audiences is a core pillar of our strategy,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “Growing our fan base in the U.S., Canada and other key international markets not only builds brand equity but also aligns with the broader global trend toward the internationalization of media rights in football."





As football audiences worldwide increasingly seek authentic, emerging stories beyond traditional powerhouses, Serie B offers a compelling product marked by passion, unpredictability, and opportunity. Juve Stabia, currently 5th in the Serie B standings and experiencing both on-field success and off-field commercial growth, is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum.





Brera Holdings has prioritized international media visibility, matchday revenue growth, and community engagement as key levers for building sustainable, globally recognized football brands. The ability for U.S., Canadian and UK fans to follow Juve Stabia, live and in English is an important step toward deepening the club’s global connections and preparing it for future growth opportunities both on and off the pitch.







ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC







Brera Holdings PLC(Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.





In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.





On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition will be conducted in a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit



www.breraholdings.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.







Company Contact Information:







Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC





Email:



dan@breraholdings.com













Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.