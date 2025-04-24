Brera Holdings Announces 36.9% Increase in Juve Stabia's Squad Value as Team Reaches 5th Place in Serie B

Juve Stabia's squad value increased to €16.13M, marking a 36.9% rise and 5th place in Serie B standings.

Brera Holdings PLC announced a significant increase in the market value of its portfolio club, S.S. Juve Stabia, which has risen by 36.9% from €11.78 million to €16.13 million, the highest increase in Italy's Serie B over the past month. This growth reflects Juve Stabia's strong performance, currently placing 5th in the Serie B standings with 50 points from 33 matches. Since acquiring a controlling interest in Juve Stabia in December 2024, Brera has focused on operational alignment, player development, and shared resources among its sports clubs to enhance performance. The company's strategies and recent FIGC approval of the acquisition highlight Brera's commitment to transparency and growth in competitive football, setting a positive trajectory for Juve Stabia both on and off the field.

Juve Stabia's squad value has increased by 36.9%, marking the largest percentage gain in Italy's Serie B over the past month.

The team's current positioning at 5th place in Serie B enhances its competitiveness and potential for future success.

This significant growth reflects the effectiveness of Brera Holdings' ownership and strategic value-creation efforts.

The recent Italian Football Federation's approval of Brera's acquisition of Juve Stabia underscores the company's commitment to transparency and institutional excellence.

Despite the recent increase in squad value, the reliance on performance metrics like squad value may not assure long-term financial stability or success for Brera Holdings.

The company's ownership structure, with only a 38.46% stake in Juve Stabia, raises questions about control and decision-making authority within the club.

Risks are highlighted in the cautionary note, such as the potential inability to continue as a going concern or challenges in acquiring and retaining talent, which could impact future growth.

What is Juve Stabia's current squad value?

Juve Stabia's squad value has risen to €16.13 million from €11.78 million, marking a 36.9% increase.

How has Juve Stabia performed in Serie B?

The team is currently 5th in Serie B, having secured 50 points from 33 matches.

Who owns Juve Stabia?

Brera Holdings PLC owns a 38.46% stake in Juve Stabia following an acquisition agreement executed on December 31, 2024.

When was the last match Juve Stabia played?

Juve Stabia's most recent match was on April 13, 2025, where they drew 1-1 against Cremonese.

What strategic approach is Brera Holdings using for Juve Stabia?

Brera Holdings employs a multi-club ownership strategy focusing on operational alignment, player development, and long-term performance gains.

Juve Stabia’s squad value has risen 36.9%, from €11.78M to €16.13M, as the team climbs to 5th in Serie B







Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, is proud to announce that S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l., “The Second Team of Naples” and a Brera Holdings portfolio club (“Juve Stabia”), has recorded the highest market value increase in Italy’s Serie B over the past month based on data from Transfermarkt.





Since March 15, 2025, Juve Stabia’s squad value has surged from €11.78 million to €16.13 million, representing a 36.9% increase—the largest percentage gain in Serie B during this period. This remarkable growth aligns with Juve Stabia's strong performance on the field. As of April 21, 2025, the team holds playoffs-contending 5th place in the Serie B standings, having secured 50 points from 33 matches. In their most recent match on April 13, Juve Stabia drew fourth place Cremonese 1-1 at Stadio Giovanni Zini.





“This extraordinary growth reflects both the untapped potential of Juve Stabia and Brera’s value-creation strategy in action,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “Our focus on operational alignment, player development, and shareholder governance is already bearing fruit. We’re proud of the progress and even more excited for what lies ahead.”





Brera Holdings agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Juve Stabia on December 31, 2024, and currently holds a 38.46% ownership stake through three of four planned closings in the multi-step investment transaction. Since December, the Company has implemented its multi-club strategy to foster shared resources, talent development, and long-term performance gains across its global football portfolio. The recent Italian Football Federation (FIGC) approval of the acquisition further reinforces Brera’s commitment to transparency and institutional excellence as a publicly traded Nasdaq company.





The Company believe this milestone not only demonstrates the swift impact of Brera’s ownership but also signals Juve Stabia’s growing competitiveness on and off the pitch.







ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC







Brera Holdings PLC(Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.





In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.





On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition will be conducted in a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit



www.breraholdings.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.







Company Contact Information:







Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC





Email:



dan@breraholdings.com





















