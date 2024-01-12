News & Insights

Brent oil market structure firms after US, UK strikes on Yemen

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 12, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Alex Lawler for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The structure of the benchmark Brent crude futures market hit its most bullish in two months on Friday, as oil tankers diverted from the Red Sea following air and sea strikes by the United States and Britain on targets in Yemen.

The premium of the first-month Brent contract to the six-month contract LCOc1-LCOc7 rose to as much as $2.09 a barrel on Friday, the highest since early November. This structure, called backwardation, indicates a perception of tighter supply for prompt delivery.

The U.S. and UK strikes added to market concerns about the Israel-Hamas war widening into a broader conflict in the Middle East affecting oil supplies from the region, especially those moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent's outright priceLCOc1 rose as much as 4.3% on Friday towards $81 a barrel.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)

((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AlexLawler100))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.