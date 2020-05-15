Commodities
UNG

Brent Oil and Gold with Legitimate Bullish Occasions

Contributor
Tomasz Wiśniewski
Published

On the last day of the week we’ll focus on 3 of the most popular commodities; Brent, Gold and Natural Gas. Brent Oil and Gold are moving up, despite a stronger USD, which can be seen on the chart of the Dollar Index, more often a higher USD leads to a decline in oil and gold. On Thursday we saw mid-term buy signals, coming from very detailed technical patterns, on both commodities. Let’s take a deeper look.

Let’s start with Brent which has been moving up since its April 22nd low. So far, the commodity’s price has had 3 nice trend-continuation patterns, the last one being a pennant. The price broke the upper line of this formation on Thursday which can be considered a legitimate mid-term buy signal. This bullish view is additionally strengthened by the breakout of the horizontal resistance on the 30 USD/bbl level.

Gold is in a similar situation with a nice uptrend which was recently paused by a big triangle pattern. This formation ended yesterday with a breakout to the upside. After the breakout, the price moved up and stopped for a small brake forming a smaller pennant. As seen in Brent Oil, this kind of formation usually results with a breakout to the upside, and our sentiment for gold is also positive.

Lastly, we’ll look at Natural Gas, a newbie to our analysis. The price ended the correction-equality pattern giving a strong sell signal. The price bounced from the 50% Fibonacci level along with a false breakout above the 2.07 resistance level. Last but not least, the price broke the mid-term up trendline confirming a negative sentiment.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNG FCG XOP PXJ DIG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular