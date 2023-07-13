Brent Hovers above $80 a Barrel as U.S. Inflation Data Implies Interest Rates in the U.S. Are Close to Their Peak

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to continue their ascent and July outperformance, tracking positive broader index futures and oil prices, which are trading near two-month highs. Companies are entering blackout periods ahead of earnings, so news flow is light.

However, some industry consolidation was reached this morning, with ExxonMobil announcing its intent to acquire Denbury for $4.9 billion. Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, said, “Acquiring Denbury reflects our determination to profitably grow our Low Carbon Solutions business by serving a range of hard-to-decarbonize industries with a comprehensive carbon capture and sequestration offering,” “The breadth of Denbury’s network, when added to ExxonMobil’s decades of experience and capabilities in CCS, gives us the opportunity to play an even greater role in a thoughtful energy transition, as we continue to deliver on our commitment to provide the world with the vital energy and products it needs.”

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent hovered above $80 a barrel on Thursday after U.S. inflation data implied interest rates in the world's biggest economy are close to their peak. Data released on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside. Markets expect one more interest rate rise before the U.S. rate-hiking cycle peaks. Higher rates can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. Oil prices have rallied by around 12% in two weeks, primarily in response to supply cuts from top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Some profit-taking at these levels wouldn't be hugely surprising and may have come sooner if not for the U.S. consumer price inflation data," he said.

Natural gas futures are higher by 2 cents ahead of weekly inventory data.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Denbury, an experienced developer of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCS) solutions and enhanced oil recovery. The acquisition is an all-stock transaction valued at $4.9 billion, or $89.45 per share based on ExxonMobil’s closing price on July 12, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Denbury shareholders will receive 0.84 shares of ExxonMobil for each Denbury share.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aker Carbon Capture and Aramco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore partnership opportunities to deploy carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and industrial modularization in Saudi Arabia.

Production at Norway's Mongstad oil refinery remains curtailed following a partial shutdown on Wednesday after a lightning strike near the plant, operator Equinor said.

Weatherford International announced it has been awarded a five-year contract to provide Intervention Services for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") in Brazil.

According to Bloomberg, Shell and seven Nigerian banks say a debt they’re owed by a domestic oil producer in the West African nation in relation to a 2015 asset sale has risen to about $2.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Avnos announced it has signed multi-year strategic and investment partnerships, in excess of $80 million in aggregate, with each of ConocoPhillips, JetBlue Ventures, the corporate venture capital division of JetBlue, and Shell Ventures LLC, the US corporate venture capital arm of Shell, to accelerate commercialization efforts. Avnos will use the capital to deliver commercial-ready HDAC units by the end of 2025.

TotalEnergies, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) NextDecade Corporation, and their partners, GIC and Mubadala, made the final investment decision (FID) to develop phase 1 of Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG), a natural gas liquefaction (LNG) project in South Texas.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

BMO downgraded Suncor Energy to Market Perform from Outperform.

U.S. E&PS

Benchmark initiated Pioneer Natural Resources with a Hold rating, Diamondback Energy with a Buy rating, and APA with a Buy rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 18, 2023.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Genesis Energy announced that, on July 12, 2023, the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution on Genesis’ common units and Class A Convertible Preferred Units attributable to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. These distributions will be paid on August 14, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were in the green following a sharp rally on Wall Street in the previous session as data showed inflation was cooling. European shares gained, supported by technology stocks. In Asian equity markets, China and Hong Kong stocks jumped, led by tech giants, after authorities sent another strong signal of concluding a years-long crackdown on its tech industry. The Nikkei rose, lifted by chip-stocks. Gold climbed on a weaker dollar.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.