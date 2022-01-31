Brent Crude ETF (BNO) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have United States Brent Oil ETF BNO on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. The fund is 78.2% from its 52-week low level.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO)

The Brent crude oil looks to track the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of Brent crude oil. The expense ratio of BNO is 1.13%.

Why The Move?

Crude oil prices increased to a more than seven-year high on Jan 28 and reported six straight weeks of gain as geopolitical turmoil between Russian and Ukraine aggravated concerns over energy supply crunch. On a weekly basis, the benchmark contracts posted their longest run of gains since October. Brent futures topped the $90-level, marking the highest level since October 2014.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF BNO has a positive weighted alpha of 62.18. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

