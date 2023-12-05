News & Insights

Brenntag to reshuffle divisions, updates mid-term targets

December 05, 2023 — 01:28 am EST

Written by Tristan Veyet and Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE, which has come under pressure from activist investors to break up its businesses, on Tuesday said it would reshuffle its units to drive "independence and autonomy" of its two global divisions.

Brenntag also said ahead of its Capital Markets Day event that it aimed to grow its organic earnings before interests, taxes and amortisation by 7% to 9% per year and organic gross profits by 4% to 7% per year until 2027.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Matteo Allievi in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.