Brenntag to reshuffle divisions amid investor calls for break-up

Dec 5 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE, which has come under pressure from activist investors to break up its businesses, on Tuesday said it would reshuffle its units to drive "independence and autonomy" of its two global divisions.

The company will transfer all pharmaceutical activities from its essentials divisions to its specialities arm, while moving water treatment and finished lubricants businesses along with some semi-speciality products in the opposite direction.

Brenntag is the latest in a series of old and famous German companies, such as Bayer BAYGn.DE and Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, that have been targeted by activist investors to divest part of their business to improve profitability.

It said the "operational and legal disentanglement" of the specialities and essentials divisions would create optionality and make Brenntag ready for next strategic steps by 2026.

The company also said ahead of its Capital Markets Day event that it aimed to grow its organic earnings before interests, taxes and amortisation by 7% to 9% per year and organic gross profits by 4% to 7% per year until 2027.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Matteo Allievi in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

