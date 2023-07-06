News & Insights

Brenntag to give update on strategy, future in autumn - CFO

July 06, 2023 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by Matthias Inverardi for Reuters ->

adds background, change in management board

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE, which has faced calls from shareholder activists for a break up, will unveil the result of a strategic review later this year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"We will announce our conclusions on the strategic options and the future path for Brenntag and our divisions at the Capital Markets Day 2023 in late autumn," chief financial officer Kristin Neumann said in a statement.

Brenntag, originally founded in 1874 as an egg-selling company, is the latest in a series of German companies including Bayer BAYGn.DE and Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE to face break up calls, after activist investors Engine Capital and PrimeStone urged it to spin off its specialties business.

Brenntag also announced it is reorganising its management board to comprise four members, as well as appointing new chief executives for both of its divisions.

Chief Transformation Officer Ewout van Jarwaarde is to take the helm of Brenntag's essentials division, while Michael Friede will head its specialties division, the company said.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Christoph Steitz and Tristan Veyet, Editing by David Holmes and Friederike Heine)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.