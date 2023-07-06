News & Insights

Brenntag to give update on strategy, future in autumn - CFO

July 06, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE, which has faced calls from shareholder activists demanding a break up, will unveil the result of a strategic review later this year, its chief financial officer said.

"We will announce our conclusions on the strategic options and the future path for Brenntag and our divisions at the Capital Markets Day 2023 in late autumn," Kristin Neumann said in a statement.

