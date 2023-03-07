UNVR

Brenntag to buy back about 7% of its shares

March 7 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag SE BNRGn.DE said on Tuesday it plans to buy back 6.8% of its shares worth up to 750 million euros ($792.90 million), a move seen as a way to bolster investor confidence amid calls for the company to break up.

A total of about 10.5 million shares will be repurchased, the company said, adding that the program will begin this month and last for up to 12 months.

The buyback comes as the company is being urged by activist investors Engine Capital and PrimeStone to break up and spin off its specialties unit.

Brenntag, which recently dropped its bid for U.S.-based rival Univar Solutions UNVR.N, has also been informally debating the merits of a breakup, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

