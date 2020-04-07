Brenntag Suspends FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) said its Board of Management has decided to suspend the forecast for fiscal 2020 due to the considerable uncertainty about the future effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on global economic performance. The company's business performance in the first quarter was not significantly impacted by the pandemic. With a few exceptions, the Brenntag sites are currently fully operational, the company stated.

The Group noted that it has a high level of liquidity and access to extensive, contractually agreed credit facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.