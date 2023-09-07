Brenntag Specialties acquires operating business of South Africa's Chemgrit

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brenntag Specialties BNRGn.DE has acquired the operating business of South African specialty chemical distributor Chemgrit Group, the German chemicals distributor said Thursday.

Brenntag Specialties is to integrate Chemgrit's Personal Care operations into its Personal Care/HI&I business unit, it said, adding that the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk)

