News & Insights

World Markets

Brenntag Specialties acquires operating business of South Africa's Chemgrit

September 07, 2023 — 05:39 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brenntag Specialties BNRGn.DE has acquired the operating business of South African specialty chemical distributor Chemgrit Group, the German chemicals distributor said Thursday.

Brenntag Specialties is to integrate Chemgrit's Personal Care operations into its Personal Care/HI&I business unit, it said, adding that the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.