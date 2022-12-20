Brenntag shareholder PrimeStone: Stop takeover talks with Univar

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor PrimeStone urged German chemicals distributor Brenntag SE BNRGn.DE to end talks with potential takeover target Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N and instead buy back shares and prepare for a break-up into two separately listed companies.

In an open letter to Brenntag's management, the investor said on Tuesday that it owns 2% of Brenntag's shares.

Brenntag said last month it was in preliminary discussions to acquire U.S. rival Univar, as the German chemicals distributor seeks to expand its footprint in the United States.

