US Markets
UNVR

Brenntag shareholder PrimeStone: Stop takeover talks with Univar

December 20, 2022 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor PrimeStone urged German chemicals distributor Brenntag SE BNRGn.DE to end talks with potential takeover target Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N and instead buy back shares and prepare for a break-up into two separately listed companies.

In an open letter to Brenntag's management, the investor said on Tuesday that it owns 2% of Brenntag's shares.

Brenntag said last month it was in preliminary discussions to acquire U.S. rival Univar, as the German chemicals distributor seeks to expand its footprint in the United States.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.