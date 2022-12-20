US Markets
Brenntag shareholder PrimeStone calls for end to Univar takeover talks

December 20, 2022 — 03:52 am EST

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor PrimeStone has urged German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE to end talks with potential takeover target Univar Solutions UNVR.N and instead buy back shares and prepare for a break-up into two separate companies.

PrimeStone, which two years ago pushed for cost cuts at British wealth manager St. James's Place SJP.L, made its demands in an open letter to Brenntag's management, which also disclosed that it owns 2% of Brenntag's shares.

Brenntag said late last month it was in preliminary discussions to acquire U.S. rival Univar, as the German chemicals distributor seeks to expand in the United States.

Brenntag's shares have lost about 17% since news of the M&A talks broke.

PrimeStone said in the letter that the combination would drag the two companies' combined gross profit 10-20% lower, an antitrust review would likely be lengthy and difficult, and the takeover approach amounted to risky empire-building.

Brenntag's stock market value of about $9.3 billion compares with about $5.2 billion for Univar.

Brenntag declined to comment.

PrimeStone said it had discussed the mooted transaction with Brenntag's Chief Executive Christian Kohlpaintner and Chief Financial Officer Kristin Neumann on Dec. 5.

In the letter, PrimeStone called on Brenntag management to buy back 2.5 billion euros' ($2.65 billion) worth of the company's shares and increase the net debt to EBITDA ratio to about two for a more "efficient balance sheet".

It also urged management to create two separately listed companies from Brenntag's Specialties division, which serves industries such as nutrition, pharmaceuticals and household products, and from the Essentials division, a wholesale business for process chemicals.

"Brenntag Specialties needs to be released from the burden of being tied to the Essentials business, which has dragged it down for too long already," PrimeStone said.

($1 = 0.9430 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray and Jane Merriman)

