Markets

Brenntag Sees Q2 Operating EBITDA Above Market, Raises FY26 Outlook

June 23, 2026 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK, BNR.DE), a German distributor of chemicals and ingredients, late Monday said it expects second-quarter operating EBITDA above current market expectations. The firm also raised fiscal 2026 outlook.

For the second quarter, preliminary operating EBITDA is projected to be around 450 million euros. According to the company, the operating EBITDA development is driven by robust current demand and improved margins, amid market disruptions resulting from the Middle East crisis.

In the sequential first quarter, operating EBITDA came in at 306 million euros.

Despite the strong second quarter, the company said it remains cautious due to the continued uncertainty and the risk of demand weakness in the second half of the year.

Further, for fiscal 2026, Brenntag now expects operating EBITDA of 1.250 billion euros to 1.400 billion euros, higher than previously expected 1.150 billion euros to 1.350 billion euros.

Brenntag plans to release first-half financial report on August 12.

On the XETRA in Germany, the shares closed Monday's regular trading at 53.74 euros, down 0.30 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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