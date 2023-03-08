Brenntag sees lower 2023 core earnings as macro concerns persist

March 08, 2023 — 01:20 am EST

Tristan Chabba and Bartosz Dabrowski

March 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE on Wednesday forecast lower core earnings for 2023, as it expects the uncertain and challenging macroeconomic environment to keep weighing on its performance.

The company targets annual operating earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in a range of 1.60 billion to 1.80 billion euros ($1.69 billion to $1.90 billion), compared with the 1.81 billion euros it reported for 2022.

