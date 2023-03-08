Brenntag sees 2023 core profit touch above market estimates

Adds CFO quote, dividend, analyst estimates, share move and background

March 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE on Wednesday forecast 2023 core profit with a midpoint slightly above analysts' expectations, citing good margin management and high gross profit per unit.

Global supply chains have eased as economies, including China, eased their COVID-19 pandemic curbs, with chemical distributors benefiting from rising volumes of raw materials.

The company targets annual operating earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.60 billion to 1.80 billion euros ($1.69 billion to $1.90 billion), below the 1.81 billion euros it reported for 2022. Analysts polled by Vara Research had forecast 2023 EBITDA of 1.68 billion euros.

Brenntag also said it would propose a dividend of 2.0 euros per share for the 2022 financial year, above last year's 1.45 euros per share and analysts' estimate of 1.92 euros per share.

The company said late on Tuesday it planned to buy back 6.8% of its shares worth up to 750 million euros, a move seen as a way to bolster investor confidence amid calls for the company to break up.

"With both our proposed dividend as well as with the share buyback program, we highlight our ability to generate long term shareholder value," Chief Financial Officer Kristin Neumann said in the earnings statement.

The shares were seen up 1% in Lang & Schwarz premarket indications.

($1 = 0.9493 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

