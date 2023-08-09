News & Insights

Brenntag sees 2023 core profit in the lower range of its guidance

August 09, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi and Jagoda Darlak for Reuters ->

Aug 9 - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE on Wednesday narrowed its core earnings forecast for 2023, expecting persistently low demand and weaker prices in supply chains.

The group now expects its full-year operating earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be between 1.6-1.7 billion euros, in the lower range of its previous forecast.

"For the second half of 2023, we expect a continuously tough and highly challenging market environment," CEO Christian Kohlpaintner said in a statement.

The chemical distributor reported operating EBITDA of 409.7 million euros ($449.32 million) for the quarter down from 533.8 million euros a year ago, but still slightly above analysts' estimate of 408.7 million euros in a poll by Vara Research.

Concerns of an economic slowdown have hit demand for industrial products used in automobiles, cosmetics, food packaging and electronics, pushing chemical companies to trim their forecasts.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

