Brenntag SE - ADR (BNTGY) Price Target Increased by 9.92% to 31.81

The average one-year price target for Brenntag SE - ADR (OTC:BNTGY) has been revised to 31.81 / share. This is an increase of 9.92% from the prior estimate of 28.94 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.16 to a high of 48.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 120.01% from the latest reported closing price of 14.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brenntag SE - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTGY is 0.07%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 87K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Scopus Asset Management holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTGY by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 96.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTGY by 2,415.25% over the last quarter.

