Brenntag SE - ADR (BNTGY) Price Target Increased by 7.13% to 32.94

August 02, 2023 — 12:24 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Brenntag SE - ADR (OTC:BNTGY) has been revised to 32.94 / share. This is an increase of 7.13% from the prior estimate of 30.75 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.41 to a high of 50.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.57% from the latest reported closing price of 15.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brenntag SE - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTGY is 0.06%, an increase of 13,696.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6,906.11% to 92K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNTGY / Brenntag SE - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Scopus Asset Management holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pacer Advisors holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 96.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTGY by 2,415.25% over the last quarter.

