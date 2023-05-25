Brenntag SE - ADR (BNTGY) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Brenntag SE - ADR said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.43 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brenntag SE - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTGY is 0.05%, an increase of 12,578.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,574.50% to 61K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brenntag SE - ADR is 29.91. The forecasts range from a low of 4.45 to a high of $46.11. The average price target represents an increase of 88.35% from its latest reported closing price of 15.88.

The projected annual revenue for Brenntag SE - ADR is 18,417MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Scopus Asset Management holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pacer Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTGY by 7.49% over the last quarter.

