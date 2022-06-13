Brenntag Raises FY22 Guidance For Operating EBITDA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Board of Management of Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK) said it now expects an operating EBITDA in the range of 1.75 billion to 1.85 billion euros for financial year 2022. The company's prior guidance was a range of 1.45 billion euros to 1.55 billion euros. The guidance takes into account the efficiency improvement anticipated in the course of implementing the measures resulting from Project Brenntag as well as the contribution to earnings from acquisitions already closed, Brenntag noted.

The company's interim report for the second quarter of 2022 will be published on August 10, 2022.

