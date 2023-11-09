Brenntag Q3 Profit Declines; Sales Down 15.4% On Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) reported that its third quarter profit after tax declined to 177.6 million euros from 248.8 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.18 euros compared to 1.60 euros. Operating EBITA was 302.7 million euros, a decline of 15.3%.

Third quarter sales were 4.09 billion euros compared to 5.10 billion euros, previous year, a decline of 19.8%. On a constant currency basis, sales fell by 15.4%. The company said the decline was due mainly to lower sales prices, but also to falling volumes.

Brenntag said it now expects operating EBITA for full year 2023 to be around the lower end of its guidance specified in August 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.