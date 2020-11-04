Brenntag Q3 Operating EBITDA Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) reported that its third quarter profit to shareholders declined year-on-year to 117.8 million euros from 127.7 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.76 euros compared to 0.83 euros. Operating EBITDA was 264.4 million euros, 0.6% above prior-year. On a constant currency basis, this represents earnings growth of 4.9%.

Third quarter sales were 2.88 billion euros compared to 3.25 billion euros, a year ago. On a constant currency basis, sales were down by 7.7%.

Brenntag will optimize its global site network. The company said these and other measures have to lead to personnel adjustments within the Group over a period of two years. All these measures will result in a total additional contribution to operating EBITDA of 220 million euros, to be achieved annually from the beginning of 2023.

