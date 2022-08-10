Brenntag Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) reported that its second quarter operating EBITDA was 533.8 million euros, a year-on-year increase of 41.0%. Profit after tax increased to 294.1 million euros from 137.2 million euros. Earnings per share was 1.86 euros compared to 0.87 euros. Sales were 5.06 billion euros compared to 3.47 billion euros.

Brenntag confirmed its operating EBITDA guidance to be in the range of 1.75 billion euros to 1.85 billion euros for fiscal 2022. Based on current business momentum, the company now expects to reach the upper range of the guidance.

The company noted that the transformation program Project Brenntag progresses very well. By the end of 2022, the planned operating EBITDA contribution will be achieved - one year ahead of schedule. The company expects to see an additional positive operating EBITDA impact in the fiscal 2023 which will be quantified later in the current year.

