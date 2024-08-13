Brenntag Q2 Profit Down On Weak Sales; Says More Cautious On FY24

(RTTNews) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK), a German chemical maker and distributer, reported Tuesday weak profit in its second quarter amid lower sales. Looking ahead, the company maintained its recently adjusted fiscal 2024 outlook, noting that it is more cautious.

For the second quarter, profit attributable to Brenntag shareholders fell to 149.1 million euros from last year's 186.9 million euros. Earnings per share were 1.03 euros, down from 1.23 euros a year ago.

Brenntag achieved an operating EBITA of 297.1 million euros, a year-on-year decline of 10.6 percent, as the higher volumes did not compensate the lower year-on-year gross profit per unit margins in combination with slightly higher costs.

Operating EBITA significantly improved sequentially.

Operating gross profit, however, edged up 0.7 percent to 1.03 billion euros, despite continued pressure on chemical selling prices thanks to various pricing initiatives.

In the second quarter, Brenntag reached sales of 4.18 billion euros, down 1.9 percent from 4.26 billion euros a year ago. Sales dropped 2 percent on a constant exchange rate.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Brenntag now expects operating EBITA to be in the range of 1.10 billion euros to 1.20 billion euros, which was lowered on August 12. To reach this guidance, the company said it will continue to focus on margin management and cost discipline.

The company noted that the market trends and chemical industry expectations observed in recent months make Brenntag more cautious for the remainder of the year.

Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag, said, "Looking beyond 2024, we expect that the currently observed sequential improvement in demand will continue in 2025 based on the general recovery of the chemical cycle combined with an improved pricing environment."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.