Brenntag Q2 earnings beat estimates

Aug 9 - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE on Wednesday beat second-quarter profit expectations, helped by a more resilient performance in its Essentials division.

The company reported operating earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 409.7 million euros ($449.32 million) for the quarter, slightly above analysts' estimate of 408.7 million euros in a poll by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Kim Coghill)

