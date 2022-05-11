Brenntag Q1 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) reported first-quarter operating EBITDA of 463.0 million euros, a year-on-year increase of 48.8%. Net income to shareholders increased to 249.3 million euros from 97.5 million euros. Earnings per share was 1.61 euros compared 0.63 euros, an increase of 155.6%.

In the first quarter 2022, Brenntag generated sales of 4.53 billion euros compared to 3.13 billion euros, last year.

"While both divisions strongly contributed to these results, Brenntag Specialties significantly exceeded Brenntag Essentials in operating EBITDA growth, substantiating the importance of our strategic decision to create our new operating model," said Christian Kohlpaintner, CEO Brenntag SE.

Brenntag confirmed its operating EBITDA guidance to be in the range of 1.45 billion euros to 1.55 billion euros for fiscal 2022.

