Brenntag Posts Lower Q2 Results

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) reported second-quarter profit before tax of EUR 167.0 million compared to EUR 168.3 million last year.

Profit after tax declined 1.9% to EUR 123.0 million from EUR 125.4 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings decreased 1.2% to EUR 0.80 from EUR 0.81 earned a year ago.

Sales for the quarter amounted to EUR 2.82 billion, down 13.4%, compared to EUR 3.25 billion generated in the previous year.

Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag Group, said: "Although we reported solid results in the second quarter with still limited effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business performance, we noticed declining demand in various customer industries, and the uncertainty in the markets with regards to the further developments remains high. The positive performance in the first six months is a sound foundation for the second half of the year which we expect to be even more challenging."

