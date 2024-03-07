News & Insights

Brenntag misses 2023 core profit estimates

March 07, 2024 — 01:10 am EST

Written by Marta Frąckowiak and Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE on Thursday slightly missed core profit expectations for the 2023, citing a challenging economic environment.

Brenntag's full-year operational EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell to 1.58 billion euros ($1.72 billion) against 1.59 billion euros in a poll of analysts by Vara Research.

($1 = 0.9175 euros)

