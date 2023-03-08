Brenntag FY22 Profit Rises, Sales Up 27.7%; Announces Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) reported 2022 profit attributable to shareholders of 886.8 million euros compared to 448.3 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 5.74 euros compared to 2.89 euros. Operating EBITDA was 1.81 billion euros, a year-over-year increase of 26.7%. Operating EBITA was 1.51 billion euros, an increase of 31.5%. Sales were 19.43 billion euros, up 27.7% from previous year.

For 2023, operating EBITA is projected to be between 1.30 billion euros and 1.50 billion euros, equivalent to an operating EBITDA of between 1.60 billion euros and 1.80 billion euros.

Brenntag announced its first ever share buyback program based on the authorization granted by the General Shareholder's Meeting on June 9, 2022. Shares in a volume amounting to up to 750 million euros are to be bought back. The program will be initiated in March 2023 and be conducted over a period of up to 12 months.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will recommend to shareholders at the General Shareholders' Meeting on June 15, 2023, a dividend payment of 2.00 euros per share.

