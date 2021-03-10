Brenntag FY20 Operating EBITDA Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) reported fiscal 2020 profit attributable to shareholders of 466.5 million euros compared to 466.7 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 3.02 euros, flat with prior year. Operating EBITDA was 1.06 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%.

Fiscal 2020 sales declined to 11.78 billion euros from 12.82 billion euros, previous year.

For the full year 2021, Brenntag expects an operating EBITDA between 1.08 billion euros and 1.18 billion euros.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.35 euros per share at the general shareholders meeting.

