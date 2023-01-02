Brenntag ends takeover talks with U.S. rival Univar

Adds Brenntag statement, background

BERLIN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE said on Monday it is ending talks with smaller U.S. rival Univar Solutions UNVR.N on a possible takeover, weeks after activist investor PrimeStone called on the company to consider a break-up instead.

"Brenntag SE has decided today it is no longer proceeding with those discussions," the company said in a statement on Monday evening, giving no reason for the decision.

On Dec. 20, PrimeStone disclosed it owned 2% of Brenntag's shares and urged the company to drop the talks, which it said smacked of risky empire-building with attendant anti-trust challenges that would lower the companies' gross profits.

The activist investor, which two years ago pushed for cost cuts at British wealth manager St. James's Place, urged the company to buy back shares and prepare to split up into two separate companies.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru and Thomas Escritt in Berlin; editing by Grant McCool)

