Brenntag core earnings beat estimates in Q1, confirms guidance

May 10 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE on Wednesday beat first-quarter core profit expectations, helped mainly by growth in its Essentials division.

The company reported operating earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 420.4 million euros ($462.8 million) for the quarter, above analysts' estimate of 406.6 million euros in a poll by Vara Research.

Energy prices are decreasing as inflation passed its peak in Germany, and global supply chains have eased as economies, including China, have loosened COVID-19 curbs, with chemical distributors benefiting from picking up volumes of raw materials.

However, core earnings were 9% below the same period from a year ago amid a still challenging macro-economic environment.

"Inflation-driven increases in costs and falling demand also made it difficult to repeat the strong prior-year results," the company said in a statement.

The chemical group confirmed its previous guidance for 2023, still seeing an operating EBITDA range between 1.6 billion euros and 1.8 billion euros.

