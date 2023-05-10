Brenntag core earnings beat estimates in Q1

May 10 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE on Wednesday beat first-quarter core profit expectations, helped mainly by growth in its Essentials division.

The company reported operating earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 420.4 million euros ($462.78 million) for the quarter, above analysts' estimate of 406.6 million euros in a poll by Vara Research.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

