News & Insights

Brenntag core earnings beat estimates in Q1

May 10, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi and Jagoda Darlak for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE on Wednesday beat first-quarter core profit expectations, helped mainly by growth in its Essentials division.

The company reported operating earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 420.4 million euros ($462.78 million) for the quarter, above analysts' estimate of 406.6 million euros in a poll by Vara Research.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.