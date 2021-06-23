Brenntag buys U.S. food distributor JM Swank in $304 mln deal
BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor Brenntag BNRGn.DE on Wednesday said it bought U.S.-based food ingredients distributor JM Swank for $304 million to expand in the North American food industry.
The takeover is expected to be completed in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)
