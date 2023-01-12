Brenntag Appoints Michael Friede To Management Board

(RTTNews) - Germany-headquartered specialty chemicals business Brenntag SE (BNTGF, BNR, BNTGY) said Thursday that it has appointed Michael Friede to the company's Management Board, effective April 1, 2023. He will succeed Henri Nejade as Chief Operating Officer Brenntag Specialties, who has chosen not to extend his contract by the end of June 30, 2023.

Michael Friede joins from Akzo Nobel N.V., where he serves as Chief Commercial Officer - Performance Coatings and Member of the Executive Committee.

