Brenntag Acquires Shanghai Saifu Chemical

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) announced the acquisition of Shanghai Saifu Chemical Development Co., or Saifu, in China. Saifu distributes personal care ingredients, coatings, emulsion polymerization, and cleaning chemicals and provides related solution services. It serves more than 1,000 customers in the Greater China region. Saifu provides customers with formulation expertise and product innovation services.

Brenntag said the acquisition fits its acquisition strategy as a leading consolidator in the industry and the goal of positioning Brenntag Specialties as the global go-to service partner for innovative and sustainable solutions.

Saifu recorded an annual revenue of 71 million euros in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.