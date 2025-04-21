Is Brennt (BNTGY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Brenntag AG (BNTGY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brenntag AG is one of 232 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Brenntag AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTGY's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BNTGY has moved about 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 1.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Brenntag AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Contango ORE, Inc. (CTGO). The stock has returned 42.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Contango ORE, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Brenntag AG is a member of the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #226 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.6% this year, meaning that BNTGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Contango ORE, Inc. however, belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 58-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved +4.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Brenntag AG and Contango ORE, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

